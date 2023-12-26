Obi, Saraki, Sani Condemn Plateau Attacks, Demand Swift Justice

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the March 2023 election, on Tuesday Peter Obi condemned the Christmas Eve attack on several communities of Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The assault on the communities left over 100 persons dead while hundreds more have been confirmed injured, including the destruction of houses and properties.

Reacting to the heinous act in a statement on X while commending the contributions of various security agencies in combating insurgency and other acts of terror, Obi said “After my sympathy visit to the Regent of Oba Community in Anambra State for the recent horrific killing of people in a nightclub in that community; plus the mindless act of terrorism that occurred on Christmas Day in Plateau State, where the death toll is now reportedly more than 100 with over 300 injured; with the saddening acts of violence that have occurred in Zamfara and Kastina States.

“Where farmers were killed and several others kidnapped, and the many other violent attacks in many parts of the country, which may go unreported; my thoughts went to our overstretched security operatives. The men and women of our armed and security services come to mind.”

“Let them be reassured that their labours are appreciated by a grateful nation. Great nations are built by rulers, citizens, and the protectors of freedom. Therefore, to all our illustrious heroes, please accept the prayers and thoughts of your compatriots and the appreciation of a grateful nation for your services and sacrifices. God bless you all for what you do for us all.”

Similarly, a former Senate president of Nigeria, Bukola Saraki appealed to the government to carry out thorough investigations to fish out the perpetrators.

“The audacity of the assailants and the sheer scale of the carnage are reminders of the deep-seated challenges that continue to plague our nation and the urgent need for decisive action to address the root causes of these conflicts.”

“I urge the Federal Government to launch an immediate and thorough investigation into this heinous act. No stone must be left unturned, and no perpetrator is allowed to go free. All the affected communities should receive justice. All well-meaning Nigerians want answers.”

“I extend my deepest condolences to the affected communities and families of those who have lost loved ones in this senseless tragedy. I pray for speedy recovery and healing, both physically and emotionally, for the injured,” Saraki detailed in a statement on Tuesday.

An aggrieved ex-federal lawmaker Shehu Sani demanded justice for the affected victims calling for an end to killings in the name of ethnic sentiments.

“I watched the video of the outcome of the Massacre in Plateau State. This is one of the most cruel acts of inhumanity I’ve ever seen. Should we condemn it and unequivocally demand justice or should we continue with the complicit practice of the deodorisation of mass murder using religious or ethnic sentiments? The scene of a Baby crying on the back of the corpse of its mother is a horror that should haunt the conscience of every responsible citizen of this country.”