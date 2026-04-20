[VIDEO] Kwara Gov Poll: My Performance Adjudged To Be Better Than Saraki’s — Senator Oloriegbe

Former lawmaker and governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ibrahim Oloriegbe, on Monday said that he is qualified to contest the 2027 Kwara State governorship election, citing his experience and achievements at the Senate.

The senator, who represented Kwara Central Senatorial District at the 9th Senate of the National Assembly, spoke as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

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He said that zoning should not decide the APC ticket, citing his legislative success and claiming he outperformed a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

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Oloriegbe also said that he was not afraid of Saraki’s political influence but stressed that the APC must choose a strong candidate to stay competitive.