Matawalle Presents Two Hi-Tech Unmanned Water Vessels To Tinubu

The Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle has presented two hi-tech unmanned water vessels to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The vessels are to help Nigeria in the fight against insecurity on the country’s waterways.

A Friday statement from the ministry’s spokesman Henshaw Ogubike said the “unmanned ships were a donation by Swift Ship Company in USA to the Nigerian Government”.

During the presentation of the two versions of the equipment, the S2 and S3 Swift Sea Stalkers, Matawalle said they are the latest technologies that would be deployed in fighting insecurity in the Niger Delta, Lake Chad region, and other maritime regions of the country.

