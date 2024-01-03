Gunmen Attack Nasarawa Supermarket, Kill Four

Gunmen have killed four persons in a supermarket robbery in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The incident happened in the North-Central state on Tuesday.

Confirming the incident to Channels Television in a phone conversation on Wednesday, spokesperson for the Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, said the Command received information on Tuesday at 8:45 pm that four gunmen attacked Wisdom supermarket at One Man Village.

During the operation, the gunmen opened fire at customers. As a result, four persons were killed.

The Commissioner of Police of the state, Umar Nadada, deployed operatives to the scene and the four persons were evacuated to the Mararraba Medical Centre, the police spokesperson said.

The police commissioner has also directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia to move to the scene of the incident and carry out a comprehensive investigation.