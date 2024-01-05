Monarch’s 75-Year-Old Sister, Two Others Burnt In Kogi

Suspected arsonists have burnt a 75-year-old woman, Mallama Meimunat Opaluwa Sani, sister to Attah Igala, His Royal Majesty, Alaji Mathew Opaluwa at Oketekwe town in Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State.

She was set ablaze alongside her daughter and her granddaughter.

The late Mallama Meimunat Opaluwa Sani was bestowed with the title of Akwuma Attah Igala in 2023 by Attah Igala.

The incident occurred on Thursday in the early hours at her Oketekwe residence in Idah Local Government Area of the State.

According to a family source who preferred not to be named because he was not authorised to speak, “A group of people came to the house with petrol while our grandmother was sleeping alongside her daughter and granddaughter. They poured the petrol on the house and ignited a fire.

“The five-year-old granddaughter, Mama, died immediately after suffering severe burns, while Mallama Meimunat Opaluwa Sani, along with her own daughter, was rushed to an undisclosed hospital. Mallama later succumbed to her injuries in the hospital, while her own daughter was still fighting for her life.”

The remains of the late Mallama Meimunat Opaluwa Sani and the five-year-old girl have been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

When contacted, the Kogi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, stated that the Police have yet to receive any information about the incident. He promised to revert to our correspondent as soon as information was made available to the command regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the Hon. Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar Audu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the paramount ruler of Igala kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Alaji Mathew Opaluwa over the death of his sister, Mallama Meimunat Opaluwa-Sani and her granddaughter.

Prince Audu in his condolence message made available by his Special Assistant on Media, Lizzy Okoji on Friday in Abuja described the deaths of the late Mallama Opaluwa-Sani and her five-year-old granddaughter as tragic and sacrilegious.

The Minister of Steel Development said that the death of Mallama Opaluwa-sani, Akwuma Attah Igala was a loss to the entire Igala Kingdom, urging everyone to remain strong.

Prince Audu also called on security agencies to investigate the alleged arson and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

“It is with a heavy heart that I condole with our father, HRM, Alaji Mathew Opaluwa and the royal family over the deaths of his sister and her granddaughter, whose lives were taken most painfully.

“I also commiserate with the entire people of Igala Kingdom at this time because this is a loss to every one of us.

“I call on security agencies to investigate the alleged arson and bring the perpetrators of this act to book so that it would serve as a deterrent to others. Such acts of sacrilege must be discouraged in our land.

“I pray that Almighty Allah grant the souls of the late Mallama Meimunat Opaluwa, and her granddaughter, Onechojo Aljanah Firdaus. I also pray Almighty Allah grants the family the heart to bear the loss,” Audu stated.

Late Mallama Opaluwa-sani, Akwuma Attah Igala, died on Thursday, January 4, at the age of 75, alongside her five-year-old granddaughter, Onechojo, when her home in Idah, Kogi State, was allegedly set ablaze by some assailants.