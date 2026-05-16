Candidates Emerge As APC Holds House Of Reps Primaries Across States

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday conducted House of Representatives primary elections across several states ahead of the 2027 general elections, producing a mix of elected and consensus candidates in different federal constituencies.

The primaries were initially scheduled for Friday but were later postponed to Saturday by the party.

Ahead of the exercise, President Bola Tinubu cautioned party members against infighting and “do-or-die” politics, urging aspirants, delegates and party leaders to conduct themselves peacefully while upholding the principles of internal democracy, fairness and sportsmanship.

In Katsina State, Yusuf Muhammadu Buhari, son of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, defeated Auwal Lawal Musa, son of former Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Musa Daura, to secure the APC ticket for the Daura Federal Constituency.

In the Mani/Bindawa Federal Constituency, the Special Assistant to Governor Dikko Radda on Girl Child Education and Development, Hajiya Jamila Abdu Mani, defeated Ahmed Saleh Junior to emerge winner of the party primary.

READ ALSO: [APC Primaries] Ex-Correctional Service CG, Others Emerge Winners In Kebbi

Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the constituency, Shafi’u Abdu Duwan, announced that Jamila polled 24,989 votes, while her opponent secured 1,256 votes.

In Kankara/Faskari/Sabuwa Federal Constituency, stakeholders unanimously endorsed former Commissioner for Environment, Hamza Sule Faskari, as the APC consensus candidate.

Similarly, Usman Murtala Banye emerged as the consensus candidate for the Rimi/Charanchi/Batagarawa Federal Constituency.

In Kaduna State, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, emerged unopposed in the Zaria Federal Constituency after 1,376 delegates from the 13 wards affirmed his candidacy for a fifth term.

Former lawmaker Samaila Suleiman also secured the APC ticket for Kaduna North Federal Constituency after polling 3,049 votes to defeat Abdulaziz Kaka, who scored 65 votes.

In Zango Kataf/Jaba Federal Constituency, Amos Gwamna emerged winner with 1,930 votes, while former Kaduna State Commissioner for Public Works, Hamza Ibrahim, secured the Soba Federal Constituency ticket with 1,030 votes.

Mukthar Shehu Ladan, Ahmad Muhammad Munir, Benjamin Gugong, Mukthar Zakari Chawai, Fidelix Joseph Bagudu, Daniel Amos, Gabriel Saleh, Abubakar Shehu Giwa, Hussaini Muhammad Jalo, Hussaini Abdulkarim Ahmed, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi and Bashir Suleiman Zuntu also emerged winners in their respective constituencies.

The APC also concluded House of Representatives primaries in Kebbi State through consensus affirmations.

In Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, former lawmaker and former Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, Bello Yakubu Rilisco, emerged as the party’s flag bearer after incumbent lawmaker Ibrahim Bello and former Rector of Waziri Umaru Polytechnic, Usman Sani Tunga, stepped down from the race.

In Jega/Gwandu/Aleiro Federal Constituency, incumbent lawmaker Mansur Musa Jega lost his return ticket following a consensus arrangement that produced former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Jafar Ahmed Jega, as the APC candidate.

The Koko/Besse/Maiyama Federal Constituency returned incumbent lawmaker Salisu Garba Koko, while Umar Hassan Augie, popularly known as Turakin Augie, emerged candidate for Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency.

In Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency, Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Bello Kaoje, emerged as the reaffirmed APC candidate.

Former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, returned to the Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency after withdrawing from the Senate race.

In Arewa/Dandi Federal Constituency, incumbent lawmaker Rabi’u Garba Kamba emerged candidate after some aspirants withdrew from the race following a consensus agreement.

However, the Zuru/Fakai/Sakaba/Danko Wasagu Federal Constituency witnessed protests from supporters of aspirants challenging the emergence of incumbent lawmaker Kabir Ibrahim Tukura.

Although Tukura emerged winner of the primary election, supporters of rival aspirant Bashar Suleman Bajida alleged that they were not adequately informed about the exercise and accused some party executives of compromise.

In Niger State, the APC conducted House of Representatives primaries across the 25 local government areas, with some constituencies adopting consensus arrangements while others witnessed protests over alleged candidate imposition.

In Chanchaga Local Government Area, incumbent lawmaker Abubakar Audu Buba withdrew from the race after initially joining two other aspirants contesting for the APC ticket.

In Bosso Local Government Area, six aspirants contested for the APC ticket for the Bosso/Paikoro Federal Constituency.

However, reports from the Gurara/Tafa/Suleja Federal Constituency indicated that the primary election could not hold following allegations of candidate imposition involving the incumbent member representing the constituency.

Aggrieved party members were said to have protested against the development.

Similarly, the Shiroro Federal Constituency primary was reportedly stalled following disagreements among party members over alleged imposition of a candidate.

The primaries form part of the APC’s preparations for the 2027 general elections as aspirants seek the party’s mandate to contest various elective positions across the country.