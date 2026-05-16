APC Primaries: Ex-Correctional Service CG, Others Emerge Winners

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has concluded its House of Representatives primary elections across federal constituencies through consensus arrangements and affirmations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In the Birnin Kebbi/Kalgo/Bunza Federal Constituency, former lawmaker and ex-Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency, Bello Yakubu Rilisco, emerged as the party’s flagbearer.

His emergence followed the withdrawal of the incumbent member, Ibrahim Bello, and former Rector of Waziri Umaru Polytechnic, Usman Sani Tunga, who stepped down from the race.

In the Jega/Gwandu/Aleiro Federal Constituency, incumbent lawmaker Mansur Musa Jega lost his bid for a return ticket after a consensus arrangement affirmed former Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Jafar Ahmed Jega, as the APC candidate.

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In the Koko/Besse/Maiyama Federal Constituency, incumbent House of Representatives member Salisu Garba Koko secured the party’s ticket through the consensus process.

Similarly, in the Argungu/Augie Federal Constituency, Umar Hassan Augie, popularly known as Turakin Augie, emerged as the APC candidate.

For the Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency, Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture, Bello Kaoje, was reaffirmed as the party’s candidate.

In the Yauri/Shanga/Ngaski Federal Constituency, former Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Yusuf Tanko Sununu, returned to his former constituency after withdrawing from the Senate race.

In the Arewa/Dandi Federal Constituency, incumbent lawmaker Rabi’u Garba Kamba emerged the party’s candidate following withdrawals by some aspirants in line with consensus arrangements.

However, the Zuru/Fakai/Sakaba/Danko Wasagu Federal Constituency was marred by tension, as supporters of some aspirants challenged the outcome that produced incumbent member Kabir Ibrahim Tukura as the APC candidate.

While Tukura was declared the winner of the primary election, supporters of rival aspirant Bashar Suleman Bajida alleged irregularities, claiming they were not properly informed about the process and accusing party officials of bias and inducement.