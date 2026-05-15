2027: INEC Confirms Receipt Of Membership Registers From 22 Political Parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that all 22 registered political parties in Nigeria have submitted their membership registers in compliance with the Electoral Act 2026.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, said the submissions were completed on May 8, two days ahead of the extended deadline set by the Commission.

According to INEC, the extension became necessary after political parties raised concerns over the original timeline during a meeting held on March 24.

The Commission had initially fixed April 21 as the deadline for the submission of membership registers in the Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election.

READ ALSO: 2027 May Not Be A Replay Of 2023 Elections — Tambuwal

However, following consultations with political parties, INEC announced on March 27, 2026, that the deadline would be moved to May 10, 2026.

The adjustment, INEC said, was made to align with Section 77(4) of the Electoral Act 2026 and the actual dates chosen by political parties for their primaries.

Under the revised timetable, political parties are permitted to conduct their primaries between April 23 and May 30, 2026. The law also requires each party to submit its membership register to the Commission not later than 21 days before the date of its primary election.

INEC stated that all registered political parties complied with the requirement within the extended timeframe.

“The Commission is pleased to note that all registered parties submitted their registers as of 8th May 2026, two days before the extended deadline,” the statement said.

The electoral body added that the submitted registers would now undergo the necessary verification processes in accordance with the law.

INEC reiterated its commitment to conducting free, fair, credible and inclusive elections in Nigeria.

According to the Commission’s timetable for the 2027 General Election, elections into the offices of President and members of the National Assembly are scheduled for January 16, 2027, while governorship and state assembly elections will take place on February 6, 2027.