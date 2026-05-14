APC Primaries: Tinubu Warns Against ‘Do-Or-Die’ Politics, Urges Fairness

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday cautioned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against engaging in infighting and “do-or-die” politics as the party commences its nationwide primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement personally signed by him on the commencement of the APC primaries nationwide, Tinubu urged aspirants, party leaders and delegates to conduct themselves peacefully while upholding the principles of internal democracy, fairness and sportsmanship.

The President described the primaries, beginning with those for House of Representatives aspirants and ending with the presidential primary on May 25, 2026, as crucial to the unity and future of the ruling party.

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“We should not play the politics of old; the do-or-die politics that we have put behind us. Politics should never be a zero-sum game,” Tinubu said.

He urged contestants to approach the exercise as an opportunity to strengthen party unity rather than create divisions.

“Election is an essential ingredient of democracy. Where consensus fails, I urge us all to go into the primaries as brothers and sisters.

“All participants in the primaries, as contestants or voters, must keep the peace and be ready to play as sportsmen and women in the overall interest of the party and our country,” he stated.

Tinubu also warned against actions capable of undermining democracy and party cohesion, stressing that winners should avoid triumphalism while losers should accept the outcome in good faith.

“In every contest, there will be a winner and a loser. I urge the winners not to gloat in victory and the losers to show sportsmanship by taking things in their stride and preparing for another time,” he said.

The President encouraged APC leaders across the country to embrace consensus arrangements where possible, noting that the option could help reduce tension among party members.

“I am aware that, in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act (2026) and our party’s constitution, leaders at various levels have initiated conversations to produce consensus candidates.

“It is a commendable option that would help in reducing rancour and bad blood among party members,” he added.

Tinubu further called on party leaders and governors to ensure fairness by providing a level playing field for all aspirants.

“To the party leadership, our governors, and other leaders, I urge you to be fair and just. You must rise above sentiment to offer all aspirants a level playing field,” he said.

The President also appealed for greater inclusion of women and youths in the party’s political process.

“The inclusion of women and youth is dear to my heart. I appeal to voters in the primaries and leaders at all levels to give special consideration to our women and youth in the contest,” he stated.

Tinubu equally cautioned the Police and other security agencies against interfering in the primaries beyond maintaining law and order.

“Your duties strictly centre on ensuring peaceful exercise. Nothing more,” he warned.

The President wished all aspirants success and expressed optimism that the APC would emerge stronger after the primaries.