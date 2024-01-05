Osun Gets New Commissioner Of Police

A new Commissioner of Police, Bzigu Dali Kwazhi, has been posted to Osun State, replacing CP Isyaku Mohammed, who assumed office in the state on November 10, 2023.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Police Command, SP Yemisi Opalola, the new CP reported at the state police command in Osogbo on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

The statement reads: “The deployment is sequel to the recent redeployment of former Commissioner of Police, CP Isyaku Mohammed.

“The new Commissioner of Police was born in Mildu Madagali LGA of Adamawa State. He holds B.A in History/Political Science from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and was SEC 45 alumnus of the prestigious National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos.

“He joined the Nigeria Police Force in May 1992 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP).

“He has served in various capacities at different states of the country and outside Nigeria.

“He also served at different departments of the Nigeria Police, namely Administration, Operations and Investigations like a colossus.

“He was a Contingent Commander, Nigeria Formed Police Units to the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL).

“He was the Pioneer Police logistics Officer/NCC, Team Coordinator ECOWAS mission, Guinea Bissau and Chief of Training, Department of Peacekeeping Operations, FHQ Abuja among others.”