NCC Suspends Plan To Bar Glo Subscribers From Calling MTN Lines

The Nigerian Communications Commission has suspended its plan to bar Glo subscribers from calling MTN lines for 21 days.

In a statement on Thursday, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Mouka, said the commission decided to suspend the action after the telcos agreed to resolve all outstanding issues between them.

Earlier the regulatory body said it has approved MTN Nigerian Communications Plc. to commence the phased disconnection of Globacom Limited with effect from January 18, 2024, due to a long-standing interconnection debt dispute between the parties.

However, the commission in the latest directive, said it is suspending the partial disconnection for 21 days with effect from January 18, 2024.

“The commission is pleased to announce that the parties have now reached an agreement to resolve all outstanding issues between them. For this reason, and in the exercise of its regulatory powers in that regard, the commission has put the phased disconnection on hold for 21 days from today, January 17, 2024.

“In granting the approval, the Commission was deeply conscious of the potential impacts of the decision on consumers and therefore continued to engage both parties to facilitate a resolution which prioritizes and protects consumer interest and the seamless operation of the national telecoms network,” NCC said.

“Whilst the Commission expects MTN and Glo to resolve all outstanding issues within the 21-day period. The Commission insists that interconnect debts must be settled by all operating companies as a necessary component towards compliance with regulatory obligations of all licensees.”

According to the NCC, its approval for disconnection would have potential impacts on consumers.

In its extension notice, the NCC stressed that mobile network operators and other licensees in the telecom industry must adhere to the terms and conditions of their licences, especially as contained in their interconnection agreements.