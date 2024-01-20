One Dead, 10 Children Injured In Kaduna LG Explosion

One child died in an explosion at Kidandan village in the Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also, at least, 10 children were wounded in the explosion.

According to preliminary reports from the traditional institution and security agencies, one of the pupils learning under a local cleric picked up an object from the bush, which later exploded amidst his fellow pupils.

The Kaduna State Police Command spokesman, ASP Mansir Hassan, said operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department have been deployed to the area to ascertain the remote and immediate course of the explosion before the Command would come up with a confirmation of whether it was a bomb explosion or not.

He, however, said that the victims have been taken to the hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Also, the Overseeing Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in the state, Samuel Aruwan, said one of the pupils, Zaidu Usman, has been confirmed dead, while about ten injured victims are receiving medical attention at the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital, Shika.

He said Governor Uba Sani received the report with shock and sadness, and sent commiserations to the victims and their families, praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, and a quick recovery for the wounded.

The governor also appealed to parents and community leaders to increase their vigilance on the activities of their children and wards, given their susceptibility to various dangers.

The governor directed the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with security agencies for an urgent investigation into the cause of the explosion, to ensure the safety of residents, mobilize emergency support and ensure prompt medical attention to victims.

Principal Killed

Meanwhile, suspected bandits have killed a secondary school principal, Idris Sufyan, and abducted his wife and her baby at Kuriga village along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway in Kaduna State.

An indigene of the community told Channels Television that the bandits stormed the village on Thursday night, went to the victim’s house, where they shot him dead and took the wife and his son away to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, the police spokesman said the principal was shot while he tried to resist being kidnapped by the bandits who invaded the community to abduct the locals.

He, however, disclosed that security operatives are on the trail of the bandits to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest the criminals.