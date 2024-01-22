Akeredolu To Be Buried February 23 As Family Releases Funeral Schedule

A former governor of Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu will be buried on February 23, 2024.

This is according to a funeral timetable released by the late Akeredolu’s family on Monday evening.

“Friday, February 23, 2024: Funeral Service at St Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo. Time: 10 am,” the burial schedule released by Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, Jnr. read partly.

“Interment follows immediately after the burial service at the burial site, Owo. (Strictly for immediate family)”.

Akeredolu died on December 27, 2023, after a battle with illness.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT ABOUT AKEREDOLU’S BURIAL RITES BELOW