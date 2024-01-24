Plateau: 30 Killed In Fresh Mangu Attack

No fewer than 30 persons, mostly children and women, were killed by assailants in Kwahaslalek village, a community in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Mwaghavul Development Association President, Joseph Gwankat, said the attack occurred on Tuesday night while residents assembled at a compound in the village to observe the curfew imposed on the local government by the government.

Houses and property were also destroyed in the attack.

Two other communities of Kinat and Mairana on the borders of Mangu and Barkin Ladi local government areas were also attacked same night.

Sources indicated that aside from the attacks at Sabon-Gari and Mangu, attackers unleashed terror on the other communities.

The police in the state have since confirmed Tuesday night attack on Kwahaslalek village as well as the burning of the market and worship centres in Mangu town.

DSP Alfred Alabo said the police were yet to ascertain the casualty figures and level of destruction as investigations were ongoing.

He, however, assured the people of the state of their safety, adding that normalcy was gradually returning to Mangu with the deployment of security personnel and a surveillance helicopter.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour curfew imposed on Mangu Local Government Area by the government is still in force.