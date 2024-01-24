US Secretary Blinken Commissions American Corner In Lekki

The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on Wednesday, commissioned the ‘American Corner’ in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The innovative and tech-enabled American space in Lagos is aimed at supporting youth innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity in Nigeria.

The technology bolster up the Biden Administration’s U.S. Strategy toward Sub-Saharan Africa’s objective to drive digital transformation and stimulate an inclusive digital ecosystem.

Blinken, who is in his second day in Nigeria, was accompanied in the inauguration of the space by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and other U.S. government officials.

His visit to Nigeria is part of his ongoing tour to Africa.