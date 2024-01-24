×

US Secretary Blinken Commissions American Corner In Lekki

The innovative and tech-enabled American space in Lagos is aimed at supporting youth innovation, entrepreneurship and creativity in Nigeria.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated January 24, 2024
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (C) cuts the ribbon with Charge d’Affaires to Nigeria David Greene (R) and Chairman/CEO at 21st Century Technologies limited Wale Ajisebutu (2nd R) during the American Corner Lekki Ribbon Cutting at 21st Century Technologies in Lagos on January 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-

 

The United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on Wednesday, commissioned the ‘American Corner’ in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a speech during the American Corner Lekki Ribbon Cutting at 21st Century Technologies in Lagos on January 24, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / POOL / AFP)

 

The technology bolster up the Biden Administration’s U.S. Strategy toward Sub-Saharan Africa’s objective to drive digital transformation and stimulate an inclusive digital ecosystem.

 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Chairman/CEO at 21st Century Technologies limited Wale Ajisebutu (R) look on during the American Corner Lekki Ribbon Cutting at 21st Century Technologies in Lagos on January 24, 2024.

Blinken, who is in his second day in Nigeria, was accompanied in the inauguration of the space by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, and other U.S. government officials.

His visit to Nigeria is part of his ongoing tour to Africa.

 

