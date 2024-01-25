Reps To Hold Security Summit Over Plateau Killings

Worried by the recent killings in Plateau State, the House of Representatives will hold a security summit.

At least 30 people have been killed in renewed violence in the North-Central Plateau State, where clashes between Muslim herders and Christian farming communities have erupted for years. The senseless killings and burning of houses have continued in Mangu town of Mangu Local Government area of Plateau State despite the 24-hour curfew imposed by the government.

Reacting to the violence, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, condemned the recurring attacks in the state in the strongest terms.

Tajudeen, according to a Thursday statement by his media aide, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, hinted that the lower chamber would take a strong position upon its resumption from the Christmas and New Year break next Tuesday, January 30.

“I am deeply saddened by the continuous killings in Plateau State. It is unfortunate and disheartening that this is happening at this time when efforts are on to tackle insecurity around the country,” the speaker was quoted as saying.

“I call on the people of Plateau State to live in peace with one another as they were known for years back. We cannot continue like this as a people.

“Our Creator, in His wisdom, brought us together for a reason, and we must continue to appreciate our differences and form a common front to tackle our collective challenges instead of killing ourselves. This path will only take us backward.”

He also promised to meet with President Bola Tinubu on the matter just as he called for peace on both sides. According to him, people must live in harmony with one another for any meaningful progress to be made.

The lawmaker reiterated that Nigerians are supposed to be their brothers’ keepers wherever they are

While calling on the various security agencies to take decisive action to arrest the situation, he commended the Plateau State Government for declaring a curfew in Mangu, saying a lot needs to be done for everlasting peace in the state.