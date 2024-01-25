Troops Kill Three Bandits, Recover Weapons In Taraba

Troops of the Nigeria Army have killed three bandits and successfully recovered arms and ammunition used by the hoodlums in Taraba State.

The operation took place on Thursday in Chibi village, Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state where the 6 Brigade troops, acting on actionable intelligence, conducted a precision strike against the criminal elements.

Two AK-47 rifles and a cache of 40 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Six Brigade commander, Brigadier General Kingsley Uwa.

According to the statement, the engagement demonstrated the troops’ unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and security in Taraba State.

READ ALSO: Reps To Hold Security Summit Over Plateau Killings

Uwa further commended the troops for their bravery and efficiency in executing the operation and emphasized the military determination to rid the State of criminal elements and ensure the safety and well-being of the local population.

Heavily armed gangs known locally as bandits raid villages, especially in the northwest states, looting and kidnapping for ransom.

Rural villages often form self-defence vigilante groups to protect themselves from raids.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu says improving security is a priority as he seeks to attract more foreign investment in Africa’s most populous country and largest economy.