Nigeria Moves Up In Corruption Index – TI

Nigeria on Tuesday recorded an improved ranking in the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), moving five places up to rank 145 out of 180 countries assessed.

According to the latest corruption index released by Transparency International (TI), the country also gained one point added to its previous 24, ending up scoring 25 out of the 100 maximum points in the 2023 CPI results, apart from moving five places up from its 150th position.

Arguably the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world, the CPI measures how corrupt each country’s public sector is perceived to be.

It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero means “highly corrupt” and 100 means very clean”.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC) which presented the index in Abuja said Nigeria’s score is below the sub-saharan African average of 33 points.

While the index does not show specific incidences of corruption in the country, it indicates the perception of corruption in Nigeria

CISLAC points out that this year’s CPI release is not an assessment of Nigeria’s anti-corruption agencies which it says are making commendable efforts in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.