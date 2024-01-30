Osun Government Imposes Curfew On Ifon, Ilobu Communities

The Osun State government on Tuesday imposed a 6 am to 6 pm curfew on the warring communities of Ifon and Ilobu.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said the restriction was aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the feuding communities.

The curfew. according to the statement will commence with ”immediate effect starting from today, Tuesday, the 30th of Jan 2024 on the warring communities.”

To further forestall any future recurrence of the violence, the state government also stated it would be setting up a joint task force of all stakeholders in the warring communities, which should include traditional chiefs of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun with immediate effect;

A contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, and Civil Defence, was also deployed to the warring communities.

Sounding a note of caution to, anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the music, via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictates of the law of Nigeria.

