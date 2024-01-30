Osun Government Imposes Curfew On Ifon, Ilobu Communities

The Osun State government on Tuesday imposed a 6 am to 6 pm curfew on the warring communities of Ifon and Ilobu.
A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Oluomo Kolapo Alimi, said the restriction was aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the feuding communities.
The curfew. according to the statement will commence with ”immediate effect starting from today, Tuesday, the 30th of Jan 2024 on the warring communities.”
To further forestall any future recurrence of the violence, the state government also stated it would be setting up a joint task force of all stakeholders in the warring communities, which should include traditional chiefs of Ifon, Ilobu and Erin Osun with immediate effect;
A contingent of all security personnel, comprising the Army, Police, and Civil Defence, was also deployed to the warring communities.
Sounding a note of caution to, anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the music, via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictates of the law of Nigeria.
See full statement below
Following the just concluded state security meeting, Osun state government has taken the following decisions aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the warring communities of Ifon and Ilobu:
1.That a6pm to 6 am curfew will be imposed with immediate effect starting from today,Tuesday,the 30th of Jan 2024 on the warring communities;
2.That the Osun state government should set up a joint task force of all stakeholders in the warring communities ,which should include traditional chiefs of Ifon,Ilobu and Erin Osun with immediate effect;
3.That a high powered stakeholders meeting will be held with all traditional chiefs and rulers from the three communities with government officials and all security chiefs in attendance;
4.That a contingent of all security personnels ,comprising the Army, Police, Civil Defence, be deployed to the warring communities with immediate effect.
While the present administration under the leadership of His Excellency,Senator Ademola Adeleke , has mobilized all the necessary security personnel to the warring communities,it,accordingly with the affected people ,who lost their loved ones in the wake of the renewed violence
Premised on the review of the security situation, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state, has approved that the 6pm to 6am curfew be imposed with immediate effect.
Finally , in this regard,anyone or group of persons found or caught doing or instigating any further violence, knowingly or unknowingly, in breach of lasting peace would be made to face the music, via necessary prosecution, in line with the dictates of the law of Nigeria.
.