VIDEO: How I Got The Name ‘Brainjotter’ – Chukwuebuka

Nigerian comedian/actor Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie popularly known as ”Brainjotter” has disclosed how he came about his stage name and the funny circumstances surrounding the name.

In a chat with Ebuka Obi Uchendu on Channels Television’s programme, RubinMinds, the actor said the name didn’t come from anywhere special.

He said: “I was going to a comedy competition and I was looking for a stage name and then my brother was telling me how he used to talk to… there is this joke then, if any lady asks him his name, he will say you can’t cram it, bring a book. So this time he was telling me that he was trying to talk to a girl and then he was trying to tell the girl that you can’t cram it, bring jotter.

“So it was so funny to me, what I heard was brain jotter and it was funny to me then and I’m like how you go tell am brain jotter and he was like I said bring jotter. And I’m like the name brain jotter will be cool for a stage name and that was how I got it.”

