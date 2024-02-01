EXCLUSIVE: Peseiro Seeks Support Against Angola, Speaks On Nwabili’s Availability

With the crunch quarter-final tie between Nigeria and Angola in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations fast approaching, Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has asked Nigerians to support and pray for the team to come out victorious on Friday.

Following the second round win over Cameroon on Saturday, the fitness of the Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali remains a big source off worry to millions of Nigerian football fans.

Nwabali was stretchered off with an injury in the second round encounter against Cameroon and was replaced with second choice Francis Uzoho, who completed the game in the 2-0 win over the Indomitable Lions.

But speaking exclusively on Channels Television’s Sports Tonight programme on Thursday night, the Super Eagles coach offered some hope on Nwabili’s fitness, saying that he is recovering well from the injury.

Peseiro, however, did not confirm if his number one goal tender would be in the starting lineup in Friday’s encounter with Angola. He said that he would confirm if Nwabali would be available to play tomorrow before the game.

“Stan is injured and he is recovering but tomorrow I will know if he is available to play or not,” Peseiro said.

The Portuguese tactician promised to stick to the same formation that has gotten the team to this stage, saying that he cannot change his current formation so long as it continues to give him the results.

On whether he is under pressure haven taken the favourite tag following the elimination of other top teams from the competition, Peseiro said he has been under pressure from the first day he took the job of coaching the Nigerian national team.

He also said that the players are equally relaxed, adding that any player who cannot handle pressure cannot play for the Supper Eagles.

Star striker Victor Osimhen has only scored one goal so far in the competition, but the coach expressed satisfaction with his performance, saying that he works so hard for the team.