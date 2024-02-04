APC’s Anthony Ani Wins Ebonyi South Bye-Election, To Replace Umahi

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Professor Anthony Ani, as the winner of the Ebonyi South Senatorial District bye-election conducted on Saturday.

The Returning Officer for Ebonyi South senatorial bye-election, Uchechukwu Eze, in the early hours of Sunday, made the declaration at Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state which serves as the senatorial district headquarters.

He stated that Ani having secured the highest number of votes in the just concluded bye elections, is declared winner and returned as Senator-elect.

Professor Ani polled a total of 46,270 votes to win, Linus Okorie of Labour Party (LP) scored 2,710, Ifeanyi Eleje of All Grand Progressive Congress (APGA), 3,513 and Silas Onu of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) 2,783 votes.

Professor Ani will replace the current serving Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi at the National Assembly as Senator representing Ebonyi South at the Red Chamber.

Umahi resigned from the seat after President Bola Tinubu appointed him into his cabinet as the Minister of Works.