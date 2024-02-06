AFCON 2023: Osimhen Declared Fit For Semi-Final Clash Against South Africa

Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection for Wednesday’s AFCON semi-final clash against South Africa.

According to the Team Media Officer Babafemi Raji, the 24-year-old joined the team in Bouaké and trained with the squad on Tuesday.

“Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday,” a post on the team’s handle captioned ‘Super Eagles Camp Update,’ read. “He has joined the team in Bouaké and has trained with the squad today.”

*Super Eagles Camp Update*

Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday. He has joined the team in Bouaké and has trained with the squad today.#SoarSuperEagles #letsdoitagain pic.twitter.com/3LfnAWz1zM — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) February 6, 2024 Advertisement

READ ALSO: Oliseh, Babangida Optimistic Of Nigeria’s Chances Against South Africa

A statement by the Super Eagles media team the previous day had revealed Osimhen would be monitored in Abijdan while the rest of the squad head to Bouake where they will take on South Africa.

“We will fly from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10 pm Air Cote d’Ivoire flight,” an official statement from the team on Monday night had read in part.

“If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5 pm.”