AFCON Semi-Final: Shettima Travels To Côte d’Ivoire To Boost Super Eagles Morale

Vice President Kashim Shettima has jetted to Cote d’Ivoire ahead of the semi final clash between Nigeria and South Africa.

Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana will clash at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake for a place in the Afica Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

With the match commencing by 6 pm on Wednesday, President Bola Tinubu dispatched Shettima to the West African nation to boost the morale of the Super Eagles.

This was disclosed in a statement on Wednesday by the Vice President’s media aide, Stanley Nkwocha, saying the entire nation stands with the Super Eagles.

“The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has left Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, to lend the President’s unwavering support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they take on South Africa in the semi-final of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON),” the statement read.

According to Nkwocha, the vice president’s visit to Côte d’Ivoire serves as a powerful call for national unity and support.

He urged Nigerians across the world to raise their voices and cheer the Super Eagles as they prepare for their crucial semi-final match.

“The Vice President’s visit will strengthen the deep-rooted connection between football and national identity in Nigeria. His presence will not only inspire the Super Eagles on the pitch but also serve as a rallying point for millions of Nigerians cheering from their homes.

“This year’s AFCON has seen the Super Eagles soar to new heights. With a dominant performance in the group stages and a thrilling victory in the quarter-final, they have established themselves as strong contenders for the title.

“With this being their 15th semi-final appearance, Nigeria holds the record for most appearances at this stage. They will be aiming to replicate their success in 2013 when they lifted the trophy in South Africa,” the statement read.