LIVE: Nigeria vs South Africa – AFCON 2023 Semi-Final

It is expected to be a titanic game at the Stade Bouake in the Ivory Coast, on one hand, the Nigerian Super Eagles come into the game as overwhelming favourites after dispatching Bafana Bafana Nigeria 2-1 last time they met in the AFCON 2019.

South Africa will be hoping to tap into the spirit of the 1996 winning team and make it the second AFCON final in 28 years

VP Shettima Shows Support For Nigeria

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, departs for Ivory Coast to show support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria,

Nigeria Arrive Stade Bouake Stadium

Fourth AFCON Encounter

Nigeria and South Africa will be doing battle for the fourth time at the AFCON and the Super Eagles boast of an impressive aggregate score of 8-1. winning three of those encounters.

Nigeria Team Lineup

South Africa Appear In Fourth Semi-Final

South Africa will be playing in their fourth semifinal at the AFCON and their first since 2000 when Nigeria knocked them out with goals coming from Tijani Babangida.

Nigeria Make 15th Record Semi-Final Appearance

Nigeria will be appearing in their 15th semi-final in the AFCON tournament only progressing to the final 6 times and last won it in 2013 in South Africa

