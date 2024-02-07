×

LIVE: Nigeria vs South Africa – AFCON 2023 Semi-Final

Nigeria are two wins away from lifting the AFCON trophy for the first time since 2013

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated February 7, 2024
Nigeria vs South Africa AFCON 2023 Semi-Final
Nigeria’s supporters wave during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

 

Welcome to the Live coverage of the Nigeria vs South Africa semi-final clash of AFCON 2023

It is expected to be a titanic game at the Stade Bouake in the Ivory Coast, on one hand, the Nigerian Super Eagles come into the game as overwhelming favourites after dispatching Bafana Bafana Nigeria 2-1 last time they met in the AFCON 2019.

South Africa will be hoping to tap into the spirit of the 1996 winning team and make it the second AFCON final in 28 years

So stay tuned as we bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and live commentary from this much-awaited clash.

VP Shettima Shows Support For Nigeria

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, departs for  Ivory Coast to show support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria,

VP Shettima shows support for Nigeria as they take on Bafana Bafana in the AFCON semi final
Vice President Kashim Shettima departs for Ivory Coast to show support for the Super Eagles

Nigeria Arrive Stade Bouake Stadium

Fourth AFCON Encounter

Nigeria and South Africa will be doing battle for the fourth time at the AFCON and the Super Eagles boast of an impressive aggregate score of 8-1. winning three of those encounters.

 

Nigeria Team Lineup

South Africa Appear In Fourth Semi-Final

South Africa will be playing in their fourth semifinal at the AFCON and their first since 2000 when Nigeria knocked them out with goals coming from Tijani Babangida.

afcon-2023-south-africa-cape-verde
South Africa’s players celebrate after winning at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Cape Verde and South Africa at the Stade Charles Konan Banny in Yamoussoukro on February 3, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Nigeria Make 15th Record Semi-Final Appearance

Nigeria will be appearing in their 15th semi-final in the AFCON tournament  only progressing to the final 6 times and last won it in 2013 in South Africa

Nigeria's defender #5 William Troost-Ekong (C) celebrates after the victory at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024.
Nigeria’s defender #5 William Troost-Ekong (C) celebrates after the victory at the end of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 quarter-final football match between Nigeria and Angola at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on February 2, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)

