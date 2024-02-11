×

AFCON 2023: Peseiro Has Huge Opportunity To Make History, Says Mourinho

Eleven years after they were last crowned continental champions, Nigeria are aiming to win their fourth title and in doing so match the tally of old rivals Ghana — only Egypt with seven, and Cameroon with five, have won the Cup of Nations more often

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated February 11, 2024
Peseiro Has Huge Opportunity To Make History
Jose Mourinho

 

A former Roma coach, Jose Mourinho, has said that his compatriot, Jose Peseiro, has the opportunity to make history with the Nigerian Super Eagles at the AFCON 2023 tournament held in Ivory Coast.

“Jose (Peseiro), my big friend, and for him a huge opportunity to make history because never has a Portuguese coach won the African Cup,” Mourinho said in an interview with FIVEUK shared on X handle on Sunday.

”My best friend in football is in the final. The Nigerian coach is my best friend. He grew up with me. We studied together.

Nigeria's Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro gives a press conference at the palais de la Culture in Abidjan on February 10, 2024 on the eve of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria.
Nigeria’s Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro gives a press conference at the palais de la Culture in Abidjan on February 10, 2024, on the eve of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP

”We went to university on the same day. We spent five years together every day. We left at the same time. He is probably my biggest friend in football.

The titanic clash starts at 2000 GMT at the Ebimpe Olympic Stadium on the outskirts of Abidjan, Ivory Coast’s economic capital, the venue where Nigeria defeated the tournament hosts 1-0 during the group stage.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, will match Nigeria on three titles if they emerge victorious at the Cup of Nations for the first time since 2015.

 

 

