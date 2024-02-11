×

AFCON 2023: Troost Ekong Named Man Of The Competition

Ekong was instrumental in Nigeria's progression to the final of the competition

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated February 11, 2024
Nigeria’s defender #5 William Troost-Ekong holds the Golden Ball award while standing next to President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Patrice Motsepe (R) during prize giving ceremony following the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 final football match between Ivory Coast and Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)

 

Super Eagles captain, William Troost Ekong has been named the AFCON 2023 Man of The Competition

Ekong was instrumental in Nigeria’s progression to the final of the competition even notching in a header to give his side the lead before Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller overturned the deficit.

William Ekong

More to follow……

