AFCON 2023: Troost Ekong Named Man Of The Competition

Super Eagles captain, William Troost Ekong has been named the AFCON 2023 Man of The Competition

Ekong was instrumental in Nigeria’s progression to the final of the competition even notching in a header to give his side the lead before Franck Kessie and Sebastian Haller overturned the deficit.

READ ALSO: Ivory Coast Halt Super Eagles Flight To Win AFCON Trophy

William Ekong

Ladies & gentlemen, we present you the TotalEnergies ! Advertisement Incredible run with his nation concludes with the silver medal! #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 | @Football2Gether pic.twitter.com/HmZdNIlXYA — Total Energies AFCON (@TotalAFCON2023) February 11, 2024

More to follow……