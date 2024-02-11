NDLEA Arrests Insurgents’ Drug Supplier, Intercepts 7.6 Tons of Illicit Drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 42-year-old man said to be transporting thousands of concealed opioid pills to an insurgents’ enclave in the Banki area of Borno State.

The suspect was among the 24 people accused of trafficking drugs across the country, NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, said in a statement on Sunday, saying the operations led to the seizure of over 7,609 kilograms of assorted illicit drugs in eight states.

Also arrested was a six-month-pregnant lady, a mother of three children, and three other women in major interdiction operations.

According to the statement, bulk of the seizures was made in Nasarawa state where NDLEA operatives, acting on credible intelligence on Sunday, February 4, intercepted a truck marked Lagos JJJ 64 YC conveying 367 jumbo bags of cannabis sativa weighing 4,037 kilograms from Akure, Ondo state, to be delivered at Shabu area of Lafia, the state capital.

Three suspects nabbed in connection with the seizure were Shuaibu Yahaya Liman, 35; Monday Audu, 33; and Linus Samuel, 42.

In Abuja, NDLEA officials arrested the duo of Jibrin Shuaibu, 23, and Prosper Innih, 17 on Monday, February 5.

The suspects were nabbed with 169 bags and 80 blocks of compressed cannabis sativa weighing 1,961.5kgs concealed in a truck with registration number Ogun WDE 557 XC.

