Fubara Approves Immediate Promotion Of LG Workers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has approved the immediate promotion of local government workers in the state with full financial benefits.

The approval was given during a private meeting with principal officers of the 23 local government areas and the leadership for the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Governor Fubara in the meeting also approved the immediate implementation of a N30,000.00 minimum wage for local government workers and the immediate implementation of the N35,000.00 wage award approved by the Federal Government to cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy.

He also gave a nod to the inclusion of NULGE as a member of the Local Government Pensions Board, as provided by law, and the implementation of a consolidated salary structure for local government workers retiring at grade level 17.

In the meantime, the Rivers State chapter of NULGE has hailed the Governor for the approvals.

NULGE in a statement by his State President, Clifford Paul, pledged the support of the local government workers to the administration of Governor Fubara.

The welfare of local government employees of Rivers State has been a subject of debate for many years. The workers have on several occasions protested, especially in the media, the non-promotion of staff for about eight years and the non-implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage since it was approved, among other benefits and entitlements.