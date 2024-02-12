497 Motorcycles Seized Along Lagos-Badagry Expressway

The Lagos State Taskforce has recommended psychiatric evaluation for commercial motorcycle operators aka okada riders and seized 497 motorcycles along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

This is according to a Monday statement from the Director, Press & Public Affairs of the Lagos State Taskforce Gbadeyan Abdulraheem.

“In a decisive move to ensure public safety and uphold the laid down traffic rules and regulations on the State’s highways, bridges, and other restricted routes, the Lagos State Taskforce has intensified its operations along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, resulting in the seizure of 497 motorcycles popularly known as Okada, that were found plying the highway despite being prohibited from doing so,” the statement read.

The recent operations led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, also covered areas such as Doyin Bus Stop, Alakija, Iyana Iba, Igbo-Elerin, Festac Link Bridge, and Igando to stamp the commitment of the Lagos State Taskforce to enforce traffic regulations and maintain order and sanity on Lagos Roads.

“These efforts are part of a broader initiative to enhance safety for all road users and eliminate the risks associated with okada operations on restricted routes and Lagos highways.”

“Okada operators here are the cause of major accidents and a big threat to the security architecture of the State along this route, especially the ones you see facing oncoming vehicles directly on one way. It is complete madness and I recommend anyone caught in the act be subjected to psychiatric evaluation,” Jejeloye stated.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW: