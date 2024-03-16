Truck Driver Loses Control, Smashes Five Vehicles In Plateau

A truck has collided with several other cars at Polo Roundabout in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident happened on Friday when a truck loaded with goods suddenly lost control and rammed into vehicles on its path.

Although no lives were lost, eight persons were seriously injured and vehicles were damaged.

It was gathered that the truck fully loaded with cement smashed five other vehicles and a tricycle at the roundabout after a brake failure and overspeeding and thereafter crashed into the premises of the University of Jos Veterinary Teaching Hospital, where the eatery is located.

Confirming the incident on Saturday, the Plateau State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Alphonsus Godwin, said the truck lost its break precisely at the Polo roundabout while the driver, who could not control the truck anymore, rammed it into other vehicles within the vicinity.

He said the driver of the truck hit five other cars and commercial tricycles before it finally rammed into an eatery called at the University of Jos Veterinary Teaching Hospital.