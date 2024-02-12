One Injured As Fire Guts Makeshift Structures In Ikate-Elegushi, Lagos

One person was injured when a fire gutted some makeshift structures in the Ikate-Elegushi area of Lagos State.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service Margaret Adeseye confirmed the late Sunday inferno in a Monday statement.

“One male adult injured and treated by LASAMBUS and in stable condition,” she said, adding that “the fire was confined to the makeshift structures it emanated while saving the adjoining highbrow properties.

“However, 62 camps gas were discovered during the course of firefighting that aided the spread of the fire as they kept triggering simultaneously until the fire was put out at about 00:15hrs. The mop-up exercise concluded at about 03:05hrs for the enumeration of property which is ongoing.”