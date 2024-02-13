Siniakova Dumps Gauff Out Of Qatar Open

Coco Gauff crashed to a surprise second-round exit from the Qatar Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets defeat by Czech Katerina Siniakova.

The world number three’s 6-2, 6-4 loss in her opening match in Doha marked the first time she has failed to reach the quarter-finals of a tournament since Wimbledon last year.

US Open champion Gauff dropped serve six times in an error-strewn display, blowing a 4-0 lead in the second set.

Siniakova will next face Danielle Collins in the last 16.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen battled to victory in her first match since losing the Melbourne final to Aryna Sabalenka, beating Magda Linette 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

AFP