Siniakova Dumps Gauff Out Of Qatar Open

US Open champion Gauff dropped serve six times in an error-strewn display, blowing a 4-0 lead in the second set.

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated February 13, 2024
Coco Gauff of the US in action during her round of 32 match against Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova during their Women’s Singles tennis match at the Qatar WTA Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha on February 13, 2024. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

 

Coco Gauff crashed to a surprise second-round exit from the Qatar Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets defeat by Czech Katerina Siniakova.

The world number three’s 6-2, 6-4 loss in her opening match in Doha marked the first time she has failed to reach the quarter-finals of a tournament since Wimbledon last year.

Siniakova will next face Danielle Collins in the last 16.

Earlier on Tuesday, Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen battled to victory in her first match since losing the Melbourne final to Aryna Sabalenka, beating Magda Linette 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

AFP

