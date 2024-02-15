171,956 Police Applicants Shortlisted For Computer-Based Test

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has shortlisted a total of 171,956 applicants for computer-based test.

The PSC said the applicants were successful from the just concluded credential and physical screening exercise held throughout the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The commission fixed the examination for successful applicants for March 5, 2024.

According to a statement by the PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, on Thursday, the candidates for the aptitude tests are applicants for the general duty positions.

He noted that the 43,778 applicants who were successful from the specialists cadre during the screening exercise are expected to go through practical tests at a date to be announced soon by the Commission.

“The Commission after the Meeting of the Police Recruitment Board on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 approved that the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, should conduct the Computer based tests for the Police applicants because of its long standing pedigree in such examinations.

“For the General Duty cadre, 315, 114 applicants were invited for the screening exercise out of which 171,956 were successful and shortlisted for the JAMB CBT. The 171,956 applicants shortlisted are made up of 25,818 females and 146,138 males.”

He said that Kaduna State will be presenting the highest number of candidates for the tests with 12,343 followed by Bauchi with 10,911, Benue, 10,532 and Katsina, 10,457.

Anambra State has the least candidates for the aptitude tests with 343 applicants followed by Lagos, 504 and Ebonyi, 600.

He added that successful candidates from the computer-based test will be required to appear for medical examinations before they proceed for training.