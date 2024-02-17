Edo Gov: Suspected Thugs Disrupt Collation Of APC Primary Results

Some suspected thugs have disrupted the collation of results in the Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

The development forced party officials to move the collation of the results to another venue.

While the exercise was held earlier on Saturday across the 18 local government areas of the state, the thugs stormed the collation centre in Benin City later in the day. They threw away some cameras belonging to media personnel and chased journalists out of the venue.

The disruption led journalists and others at the event scampering for safety. But the collation was moved to another venue.

Before then, results from eight out of the council areas have been announced but the winner of the exercise is yet to be declared for the September 21, 2024 governorship election in Edo State.

Some members of the APC who earlier spoke with Channels Television at one of the voting centres in Ward 2, Oredo Local Government Area described the exercise as largely peaceful.