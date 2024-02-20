FULL FIXTURES: AFCON 2025 Preliminary Qualification Matches

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying preliminary round was made in Cairo on Tuesday.
The pots are all set. 🗳️
The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 preliminary round draw is coming close… ⏳#TotalEnergiesAFCON pic.twitter.com/0CbBfrLFpG
— CAF (@CAF_Online) February 20, 2024
Here are the full list of matches and the dates:
Somalia v Eswatini
Sao Tome e Principe v South Sudan
Chad v Mauritius
Djibouti v Liberia
Note: Home and away matches to be played between March 20-26
AFP