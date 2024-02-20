FULL FIXTURES: AFCON 2025 Preliminary Qualification Matches

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying preliminary round was made in Cairo on Tuesday.

The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 preliminary round draw is coming close…

Here are the full list of matches and the dates:

Somalia v Eswatini

Sao Tome e Principe v South Sudan

Chad v Mauritius

Djibouti v Liberia

Note: Home and away matches to be played between March 20-26

AFP