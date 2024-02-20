×

FULL FIXTURES: AFCON 2025 Preliminary Qualification Matches

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying preliminary round was made in Cairo on Tuesday. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated February 20, 2024
Twitter
FILE: AFCON trophy

 

The draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying preliminary round was made in Cairo on Tuesday. 

READ ALSO: Fubara Nominates Nwabali For State Honour, Gifts Him N20m

Here are the full list of matches and the dates:

Somalia v Eswatini

Sao Tome e Principe v South Sudan

Chad v Mauritius

Djibouti v Liberia

Note: Home and away matches to be played between March 20-26

AFP

More Stories