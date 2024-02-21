Stop Using My Name To Extort Nigerians, IGP Warns Officers 

As part of efforts to maintain the highest standards of integrity within the Nigeria Police Force, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has issued a stern warning, condemning all forms of extortion and name-dropping for nefarious activities.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi said the IGP expressed deep concern over the act, emphasising that such actions tarnish the reputation of his person and the Police Force, thereby eroding public trust.

The IGP noted that any officer found guilty of leveraging his name for fraudulent activities or extortion would face severe disciplinary measures, as he urged officers to uphold transparency and professionalism.

“IGP Kayode Egbetokun implored the public to exercise caution and report any attempts to exploit his name for fraudulent activities or extortion, most especially in the investigation of cases.

“He highlighted the crucial role citizens play in collaboration with the Police Force to maintain a high standard of conduct and eliminate corruption within the system.

“The IGP, therefore, reassured the public of the Force’s commitment, under his watch, to root out misconduct and ensure accountability at all levels.

“He urged Nigerians to promptly report any incidents of extortion or fraudulent activity, providing detailed information to facilitate thorough investigations that will lead to severe sanctions for erring officers,” the statement added.