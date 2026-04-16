Police Order Trial Of Officers Over Viral Extortion Video

The Delta State Police Command has ordered the summary trial of two officers caught in a viral video allegedly extorting money from a motorist within a police station in Asaba.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on January 13, 2026, involved officers attached to ‘C’ Division, who were seen collecting money through a Point of Sale (POS) machine.

READ ALSO: Police Arrest 11 More Suspects Over Delta Sexual Assault Incident

The Command described the act as “embarrassing,” “unprofessional,” and “conduct unbecoming of police officers.”

Condemning the development, it stated that “no citizen deserved to be treated in such a manner by the police,” stressing that the actions of the officers were “inexcusable and unpardonable.”

Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reaffirmed his alignment with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, which expressly prohibits extortion and the use of POS machines or any electronic payment platforms within police formations.

He stated that “no officer is authorised to demand or receive money from any member of the public under any guise”.

The Command confirmed that an orderly room trial had commenced for the officers involved — an inspector and a corporal, adding that the outcome of the disciplinary process would be made public.

Reiterating a zero-tolerance stance on misconduct, the Commissioner warned that “extortion and abuse of office will not be tolerated,” urging officers to discharge their duties professionally and treat members of the public with respect.

He also reminded personnel to uphold “the tenets of professional policing” and respect the fundamental human rights of citizens in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, noting that the action taken against the officers would serve as a deterrent.

The Command commended members of the public for bringing the incident to light, appreciating their vigilance and encouraging continued reporting of misconduct.

It assured that it remains committed to “discipline, accountability, and building public trust.”