FG Hails Military For Killing Terror Kingpin Boderi

The Federal Government has hailed the efforts of the military in killing a notorious bandit Kingpin, Boderi, who is said to have orchestrated many high-profile kidnappings in the northern part of the country.

Boderi, according to the army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, orchestrated the kidnappings of the Yauri school girls, Greenfield University, and Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna attacks.

He was killed alongside another notorious kidnapper, Bodejo, and other insurgents, in an ambush on Wednesday by Army troops along the Bada – Riyawa axis on the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari Road, Kaduna State.

Reacting on Thursday, the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, “commended the Nigerian military for neutralizing and bringing an end to the terror reign of Boderi and his cohorts in Kaduna State over the weekend”.

READ ALSO: Kaduna Govt Confirms Killing Of Notorious Bandit Kingpin Boderi By Military

The minister, according to a statement by the ministry’s spokesperson, Henshaw Ogubike, said President Bola Tinubu’s administration is committed to providing adequate security in every part of the country.

“The bravery and professionalism of the Nigerian Military involved was commendable and needed to be sustained so that we can stem out insecurity from the country,” he said.

Matawalle also charged other state actors to cooperate with the Federal Government in the fight against insurgency and terrorism, reiterating the current administration’s unflinching support and readiness to sustain cooperation towards eradicating terrorism in Nigeria.

According to Matawalle, a breakthrough has been recorded in the fight against banditry and terrorism by Boderi’s death.

“Boderi, as he was simply known, had for nearly a decade propagated a reign of fear, death, and destruction in Kaduna State and neighboring Niger State.

“The notorious bandit, insurgent, and ruthless killer, Boderi Isyaku, was neutralized in a gun duel alongside some of his fighters, by troops of the Nigerian Military, around Bada/Riyawa general areas of Chikun and Igabi LGAs,” he stated.