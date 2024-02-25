NLC Protest: Police Warn Against Economic Disturbance In Lagos

The police authorities in Lagos State have warned residents of the state against grounding economic activities ahead of the planned protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

NLC had on February 16 declared a two-day nationwide protest over the economic hardship in the country. The protest is billed to take place on Tuesday, February 27 and Wednesday, February 28.

Two days to the protest, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Adegoke Fayoade, said the command will not tolerate the disruption of commercial activities during the planned protest in the state.

Fayoade’s warning was contained in a statement on Sunday by the Lagos police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, said protesters that infringe on the rights of other Nigerians will be punished.

“The command will live up to its mandate of ensuring that no person or group of persons is allowed to infringe on the fundamental human rights of others, especially the rights to freedom of movement and right to dignity of human persons,” the statement reads.

“CP Fayoade, therefore, warns all intending protesters that anyone found infringing on the rights of other Nigerians will be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Hundeyin also called on Lagos residents to proceed with their lawful duties without fear of harassment, adding that security assets have been deployed for safety.