Lagos Approves 14 Off-Grid, Metering Electricity Operators

A total of 14 electricity licences and permits across off-grid generation, embedded generation, independent distribution, metering services, and interconnected mini-grid operations have been approved by the Lagos State Government.

The approvals were issued by the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission (LASERC) at its maiden stakeholder engagement earlier in the week.

The licensing exercise is aimed at building a structured electricity market that attracts investment and improves power reliability across Lagos, according to LASERC.

Axxela Limited was approved for a 5.8MW off-grid generation project at Cadbury Nigeria Plc in Agidingbi.

Daybreak Power Solutions Limited secured multiple off-grid licences across Seven-Up, Nigerian Breweries, NBC, Crown Flour Mill, Nigerdock, and Promasidor facilities.

Isolo Power Gen Limited received approval for a 9MW embedded generation project along the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway in Isolo.

Isolo Power Supply Limited was licensed as an Independent Electricity Distribution Network operator, alongside approvals for New Hampshire Capital, GossLink Engineering, and Enaro Energy Mini-Grid Limited in metering and mini-grid operations.

According to a statement by LASERC, the move marks one of the major regulatory steps under Lagos State’s evolving intrastate electricity market framework, designed to expand private sector participation and improve electricity access across industrial and residential clusters.

The Commission said the approvals reflect its drive to deepen private sector participation in electricity delivery across the state.

The licences align with Lagos’ broader strategy to decentralise power supply through embedded generation, mini-grids, and independent distribution systems. The aim is to improve electricity access in industrial clusters and peri-urban areas while easing pressure on the national grid.

LASERC said the framework is designed to support a more efficient, competitive, and investment-driven electricity market in Lagos.

By 2030, LASERC said it aims to achieve 97.5% electricity availability across Lagos and reduce market losses below 10% through a decentralised, performance-driven electricity system.

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Reforms beginning in 2026 include the rollout of two to three 24/7 electricity franchise zones by October 2026 as pilot districts for round-the-clock supply.

The Commission will introduce Grid Interface Guidelines and begin a 100% metering initiative by July 2026, while consumer complaint centres will open in phases starting August 2026 in Amuwo Odofin, followed by Ikorodu and Epe in September.

The Electric Eye of Lagos (EEL) Programme, an AI-enabled metering system, will be finalised by August 2026 with pilot deployment in October 2026.

LASERC will also release draft market rules in October 2026, finalise them by December 2026, and introduce regulatory sandbox guidelines to support innovation and private sector participation.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu approved the constitution of LASERC in 2024 after signing the Lagos Electricity Bill into law, creating the state’s independent electricity market framework.