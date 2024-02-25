Port Terminal Operator, Dock Worker Arrested Over 1,044kg Cocaine, Colos

A port terminal operator and a dock worker have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over their alleged involvement in illegal drugs.

The suspects – Falowo Samuel Kayode; a dock worker, Anjorin Idowu; and Uzairu Ahmed Iguda – said to be members of the syndicate are a clearing and notify party of the two containers and an operator in charge of the Five Star terminal at the Tincan seaport in Lagos.

According to a statement on Sunday by NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, assorted arms and ammunition were transported from Durban, South Africa, to the Tincan seaport in Lagos.

He said another dock worker at the terminal, Mohammed Muktar Sule (alias organizer) who is equally linked to the syndicate is currently at large.

“Based on credible intelligence, the agency had requested a 100 per cent joint examination of two containers marked MSCU 4581770 and TRHU 7968071 from South Africa. As a result, the exercise was conducted with other stakeholders on January 18th and 19th, 2024, during which 56.39kg cocaine and 795kg Colorado, a synthetic strong strain of cannabis among other illegal items were recovered from the containers.

“Following a tasking order by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) to a combined team of specialised units of the agency to unravel those behind the importation of the large consignments of illicit drugs, ongoing investigations have led to the discovery of more bags of Colorado weighing 192.7kg, a pistol, and rounds of ammunition removed from the container, MSCU 4581770 and hidden in an empty container before the 100 percent joint examination at the Five Star terminal.

“As a result, two suspects: Uzairu Ahmed Iguda who is in charge of the terminal’s container positioning and stacking, and Anjorin Idowu who is a dock worker in the terminal have been arrested. Another suspect, Mohammed Muktar Sule (alias organizer) now at large, is also a dock worker in the terminal. Investigations reveal that the three suspects conspired with the agent and notified party, Falowo Samuel Kayode to remove the 192.7kg Colorado, pistol and rounds of ammunition from the container to an empty container in the terminal.

“The latest seizure brings the total recovered from the two containers to 56.39kg of cocaine and 987.9kg of Colorado with a combined weight of 1,044.29kg. Investigations have also revealed three kingpins believed to be based in South Africa and connected with the importation of the containers. They include: Odeyemi Taiwo Emmanuel; Akinyemi Olayinka and Adebayo Adewole Emmanuel who are now on the Agency’s wanted list.”

He said the NDLEA officers on February 20th, raided a drug joint under a powerline off Etete road, GRA Benin city, Edo state, where they arrested a sales girl, Jessica Destiny, 24, and recovered assorted illicit drugs.