NDLEA Arrests Suspects With 7kg Of Cannabis Sativa In Katsina

The Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested two suspected dealers of cannabis sativa.

They were apprehended with seven (7) kilograms of the illicit substance.

The suspects identified as Rabi Musa alongside her sister’s husband, one Suleiman Umar were arrested at the Sabon Titin Kwado and Barhim Quarters in the State Capital.

Prior to her arrest, Musa was reported to have been assisting her husband, one Sani who is now at large in selling drugs.

The two suspects according to the State Commander of the NDLEA, Mohammed Bashir Ibrahim have been interrogated and have since been charged to court.

Mr Ibrahim added that the suspects will be arraigned very soon.

He further charged parents to be wary of the kind of husbands or in-laws that they give their daughters to vis-à-vis the dangers they are exposing them to.

The NDLEA Commander also called on parents to ensure that integrity and drug tests are conducted before marriage is contracted between their daughters and their prospective husbands as it’s being done for genotype and other tests.

In recent times, there have been serious concerns regarding the rise of illicit drug use in Katsina State.

Channels Television had reported that on June 27, 2022, the Katsina State NDLEA seized a total of 1,310.3184kg of drugs, amounting to about 1.3 tons in the State.

The exhibit comprising of 1,294.13 1KG of Cannabis Sativa, 16.1874KG of Psychotropic Substances and 105 litres of Codeine were seized in less than six months.

In the process of seizing the exhibit, over five hundred suspected drug dealers and traffickers were arrested by the command, however, the use of hard drugs remains a big issue even as the government and the anti-narcotics agency continue to intensify efforts to rid Katsina State of the menace.