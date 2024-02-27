N20m Bounty: FCT Police Arrest Second Wanted Kidnap Kingpin 

The police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have arrested one Samaila Wakili Fafa also known as Habu Ibrahim, a kidnap kingpin on the wanted list of the Command.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the police command, Josephine Adeh, said the suspect was arrested on February 24, 2024 when operatives stormed Sardauna Forest, Toto, in Nasarawa State.

The suspect was one of the two kidnappers the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, had placed a N20m bounty on, as the other suspect, Saidu Abdulkadir also know as Dahiru Adamu, had earlier been arrested by the command.

“He confessed that his syndicate masterminded and executed several kidnappings in FCT and its environs, including the abduction of Barr Chris Agidy, the legal aide to Senator Ned Nwoko and Mr Sunday Yahaya Zakwai, the district head of Ketti Village who were later killed by them.

“Samaila Wakili further led police operatives to where the remains of Barr Chris Agidy is. The remains was recovered and deposited in Gwagwalada General Hospital,” the statement partly read.

While investigation is still ongoing, the FCT Commissioner of Police , CP Benneth Igweh, reiterated his unflinching commitment to combat crime and criminality in all its manifestations and to ensure safety of residents.