Road Crash Claims Five Lives Along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Five people have lost their lives while four others sustained injury in a road crash around Fidiwo Bridge, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to the Chief Routes Commander and Education Officer of the Ogun State sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, two vehicles were involved in the accident which occurred around 2:48 pm on Thursday.

According to her, the probable causes of the crash were wrongful overtaking, excessive speed and tyre burst which led to loss of control.

“The Command carried out rescue operation on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around Fidiwo bridge at about 1448hrs, the crash involved 9 persons a total of 4 persons were injured while 5 persons lost their lives from the crash”

“Two vehicles were involved with registration numbers MUS191HA a Prime bus red colour and a Toyota Camry car AKD754BG ”

She said that the injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital Ogere while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue Ipara.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Anthony Uga, has however lamented speed violation among motorists, saying that speed has been a major cause of roads traffic crashes on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

He further warned that drivers should not turn the highway to a race course because the roads are in good condition.j

He also advised motorists to have a change of attitude towards driving in order to save lives.