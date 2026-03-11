Motorists Stranded In Gridlock As Fallen Truck On Otedola Bridge Grounds Traffic

A heavy-duty truck on Wednesday overturned on the Otetola Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing heavy traffic on both the inward and outward sections of the expressway.

The Mack truck conveying two 20-foot containers was said to have developed a mechanical fault inward Secretariat.

The traffic congestion extended beyond the Kara Bridge, causing significant delays for motorists and commuters.

According to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the truck developed a battery fault at the location.

It explained that the truck overturned during an attempted private recovery operation, causing the containers to fall onto the roadway and obstruct traffic.

“A Mack truck conveying two 20ft containers developed a battery/mechanical fault on Otedola Bridge inward Secretariat. During an attempted private recovery, the truck overturned, causing the containers to fall onto the roadway.

“A crane is on the way, while a high-capacity tow truck is already on the ground. LASTMA Rescue and Recovery Team is also on the ground at the scene for vehicle removal and traffic control, with personnel fully on the ground.

“Traffic Backlog has extended beyond the Kara Bridge. Recovery operations ongoing. Further updates will follow as events progress.

Strategic Corridor

Accidents on the Otedola Bridge have become a recurring safety and traffic management issue in Lagos.

The bridge is a strategic corridor along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, linking Lagos with the southwestern and other regions of the country.

Because it connects major transport nodes such as the Secretariat, Berger, and the Ikeja axis, accidents there frequently trigger widespread gridlock across surrounding roads.

On January 23, 2026, multiple crashes occurred on the Otedola Bridge in the early hours of the morning.

The primary incident involved two heavy-duty trailers carrying sand and granite that collided while reportedly competing for the right of way.

One of the drivers died in the crash.

The collision and a secondary accident blocked about 80 to 90 per cent of the carriageway, causing severe traffic congestion and leaving thousands of commuters stranded on the expressway.

Authorities had to divert vehicles from the Mowe, Kara Bridge, and Redemption Camp axis through alternative routes such as Ojodu–Olole, Agidingbi, Coca-Cola, Secretariat, and 7-Up roads to restore movement toward Ojota and Gbagada.

On October 30, 2025, an articulated truck reportedly suffered brake failure on the bridge and rammed into vehicles ahead, triggering a chain collision involving four vehicles.

One person was injured.

The crash occurred just hours after another fatal accident on nearby Kara Bridge.

Both incidents paralysed traffic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as motorists spent hours in gridlock before emergency agencies such as the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) cleared the wreckage.

Another accident reported on December 10, 2025, occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway near the Secretariat toward the bridge when a car collided with a truck, killing three family members and injuring others.

Emergency agencies were deployed to rescue victims and clear the road to restore traffic flow on the busy corridor.