FRSC To Penalise One-Way Drivers As Repair Works Begin On Kara Bridge

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned motorists, including drivers of security and government vehicles, against driving against traffic on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, stressing that offenders will face penalties as repair works continue on Kara Bridge section of the road.

The Lagos Sector Commander of the FRSC, Kehinde Hamzat, gave the warning on Monday while speaking with Channels Television correspondent at the site of a traffic gridlock along the corridor.

Reacting to concerns that some security and government vehicles were still driving one-way despite restrictions, Hamzat described the act as unacceptable and an abuse of office.

“It is wrong. Many times, we take some of their details. Like I saw one pass when I was at the Opic turning; we’ve taken the details and we will report appropriately to the man in there,” he said.

According to him, the consequences imposed by the agencies involved are often more severe than penalties issued by the FRSC.

“The kind of penalty given by their management is much more than the one we would think we want to give, because it’s a stain on the agency and a stain on the person in question. It’s an abuse of office, which is not supposed to be,” Hamzat added.

His comments come amid heavy traffic congestion following ongoing repairs on the Kara Bridge. Last week, the FRSC announced that repair works on the route would last at least two months.

The Corps explained that damaged sections of the road had been responsible for several crashes, particularly as motorists attempted to dodge oncoming vehicles.

To hasten completion, two expansion joints are being repaired simultaneously using faster-curing materials.

The FRSC also identified overloading as a major contributor to road damage, noting that weighbridges would be deployed to curb the practice.

Work is currently ongoing on the Kara Bridge, with repairs taking place on both sides.

The sector commander had earlier warned that driving against traffic would attract sanctions and appealed to motorists to exercise patience during the temporary disruption in the interest of safety.

Providing an update on traffic management measures, Hamzat said strategic deployments had been made along the corridor to prevent motorists from driving against traffic.

“We have done a strategic deployment along the corridor. If you can see, no one is allowed now to drive against traffic. From Warewa, where people usually try to enter the long bridge, we refuse,” he said.

He commended security agencies at the point, noting that officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Army, and FRSC personnel were jointly enforcing compliance.

“Yes, people coming into Lagos will feel some pains because, as a result of the construction, there’s a form of backlog. But if it’s moving, it will be better than blocking both sides of the road,” he explained.

Hamzat warned that allowing one-way driving at critical points such as the Opic turning could result in a complete gridlock affecting both sides of the expressway.

“As it is now, people going out of Lagos towards Ibadan have free flow. People coming into Lagos have some element of backlog, which is not unexpected. All we need is discipline,” he said.

He added that several motorists who attempted to drive against traffic had already been arrested.

“We have arrested some people who tried to drive against traffic, and they have been put in places where they may be fined, as well as presented before a court of competent jurisdiction,” Hamzat stated.

On deployment duration, the sector commander said FRSC personnel would remain on duty throughout the period of the repair works.

“They will be here till evening. Towards evening, traffic flow will be more outward Lagos, so the construction sites would receive less traffic. But our men will always be on ground because we have scheduled them on shifts,” he said.

He added that the FRSC was working closely with other agencies to ensure sustained enforcement.

“As long as this project continues, we will always be there,” Hamzat said.