Tinubu Arrives In Qatar On State Visit

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Doha, Qatar on an official visit to the Middle East country.

Tinubu, who left Lagos after inaugurating the Lagos Red Line on Thursday afternoon, landed in Doha at 9:35 pm.

The media aide to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Wednesday, had said the visit, which was on invitation of His Highness, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, was to further strengthen cooperation between the two nations in several areas, including security, cultural exchange, and economic development.

He said that during the visit, President Tinubu will witness the signing of several agreements focused on boosting Nigeria’s real sector and creating value-additive investments across the fields of trade, education, culture, solid minerals, digital economy, agriculture, and gas, as well as fostering cooperation on counter-terrorism.

According to Ngelale, the President will also participate in a business and investment forum that will bring together top-level executives in both the private and public sectors of Nigeria and Qatar to advance cross-sectoral opportunities for mutually beneficial growth and development.

Tinubu is accompanied on the trip by senior government officials for the signing of agreements.