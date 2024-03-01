Nollywood Actor Sisi Quadri Is Dead

Comic Nollywood actor, Oyebamiji Quadri, popularly known as Sisi Quadri, has died at the age of 45.

The actor known for his quick jabs and quips in Yoruba movies and more recently on social media skits, died on Friday (today) in his home town in Osun State after a brief illness.

Quadri’s death coincides with the release date of his latest movie, Anikulapo: Rise of the Specter, where he played one of the three ghosts in the mystic epic series directed by Kunle Afolayan.

Some of Quadri’s colleagues have also confirmed the death of the actor in the social media posts.

Mourning his death on Instagram, Nollywood actress, Abiola Bayo, wrote, “You will be greatly missed Sisi Quadri May your soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort all your loved ones.”