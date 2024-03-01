Taraba Govt To Redefine State’s Science And Technology Ecosystem

The Taraba government has said it would redefine science and technology in the State by harnessing the potentials of the youths.

While speaking at a competition organised by the State government, Commissioner For Science And Technology in the State, Mosleem Aruwa, said the programme was meant to identify young talents at the early stage and to sharpen their instincts.

“After identifying the young talents, the state government has the intention of putting them aside to develop their talents. We plan to encourage them to study science and technology because we plan to construct a science and technology village where local technical activities will take place.

“ We also plan to build a gifted school which will be like a reservoir where our young talents will be trained. From there, we will select the best and see which ones the state government will key into.

“The ones you see here were selected from their local government. And then they are here to showcase what they got. Winners will be selected from this competition, and as you can see, some constructed vehicles, some houses, and different inventions are there,” he said.

Taraba State Deputy Governor, Aminu Alkali, encouraged the participants not to deploy their talents into crimes.

“We hope that you will not use the technology to be members of the yahoo community or kidnappers. I am delighted with what I have seen here. We hope that when you go to the federal level, you will do more so that you will carry the state to the world. We have seen that from your performances that the science of today will be the technology of tomorrow. If you continue this way, we believe you will become leaders of tomorrow, and we won’t need to go elsewhere in search of leaders,” he said.

One of the innovators, Jabril Bala, said he had right from childhood; wanted to build and drive his car.

He said; “I have tried it and came up with this. I used recycled materials for the construction. If the government will help me with tools and materials, I believe I will do better than this.”

On his part, Simon Teheme, a student built a solar boiler, a device that uses heat from the sun to generate heat to boil water and do other things.